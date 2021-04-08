ONLINE: THINK & EXPLORE: Smart Cities and the Biking Economy

RSVP

press release: Join Pepe Barros as he discusses the technological advancements that cities around the world are implementing to facilitate biking as a central mode of transportation for purpose and pleasure, including his hometown of Madison, Wisconsin. You will also learn about worldwide community projects leading a more human and bike-centered economy and how this will ultimately benefit society. Presented by AmFam Institute for Corporate and Social Impact.

Info

Lectures & Seminars
Recreation
RSVP
Google Calendar - ONLINE: THINK & EXPLORE: Smart Cities and the Biking Economy - 2021-04-08 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: THINK & EXPLORE: Smart Cities and the Biking Economy - 2021-04-08 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ONLINE: THINK & EXPLORE: Smart Cities and the Biking Economy - 2021-04-08 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ONLINE: THINK & EXPLORE: Smart Cities and the Biking Economy - 2021-04-08 17:00:00 ical