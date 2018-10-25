press release: Think Free focuses on melody, groove and texture in equal measures, engaging in the kind of group interplay that has become a hallmark of Ben Allison’s style. Their first three albums, Cowboy Justice, Little Things Run the World and Think Free each topped the jazz radio charts in the U.S. (often remaining in the top ten for several months), and their latest, Layers of the City, has been met with overwhelming critical acclaim. These albums showcase Ben’s creative use of orchestration to create a sound that’s cinematic in scope, while leaving plenty of room for spontaneous improvisation.

Think Free features

Shane Endsley - trumpet

Steve Cardenas - guitar

Ben Allison - electric & acoustic bass

Rudy Royston - drums