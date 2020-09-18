ONLINE: Thinking Like a Caravan and How That Might Be Just What We All Need

Please RSVP: To receive a link to the Friday Lunch event, please send an email including your affiliation to rsvp@humanities.wisc.edu.

press release: THIS WEEK: Friday Lunch with Rachel Ida Buff, Community and Cultures Director and History Professor, UW-Milwaukee

In 2018 and 2019, multinational caravans of asylum seekers arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border. Reviled white supremacist political discourse, the caravans kept coming, bringing groups of people from the Caribbean, Central and Latin America, Africa, and Europe, to border cities. Some were able to cross into the United States, becoming detainees; others are still waiting for their day in court while they eke out an existence on the urban margins. In this virtual Friday Lunch talk, Rachel Ida Buff looks at the collision of mass media, politics, and popular practices of refuge.