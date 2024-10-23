Third Act Wisconsin Launch

media release: We need you, experienced citizens of Wisconsin! Right now, our state looms large in the global and national campaign for climate justice. Wisconsin is one of a handful of states that will determine success or failure in the presidential and U.S. Senate elections. Meanwhile, we are also facing multiple threats to our clean water and air, such as the outdated and dangerous Line 5 Pipeline, while fossil fuel financing continues unabated unless we work together to stop it. Join us for this lively Launch of Third Act Wisconsin–be inspired toward hope and action, and learn about the many ways you can get involved.