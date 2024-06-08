media release: June 8 marks the 157th birthday of Frank Lloyd Wright and the festive re-opening of Hillside Theater at Taliesin after a four-year hiatus. Historic Hillside Theater was a place where Frank Lloyd Wright enjoyed viewing cultural performances in the 1950s and stands today as a place of community and shared appreciation for the arts. After four years of extensive restoration, we are excited to extend an invitation to you to join us for a celebration of the re-opening of Hillside Theater.

Plan to arrive at Hillside between 2:45pm – 3:00pm. Welcome remarks begin at 3:15pm from the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and Taliesin Preservation, followed by a restoration overview. At 3:30pm, the theater will be open for public viewing with refreshments in Hillside Dining Room.

An ongoing film documentation of the preservation work can be viewed in the Assembly Hall to showcase the restoration work.

The Re-Dedication event will end at 4:45pm and theater doors will be closed from 5:00pm – 5:30pm in preparation for the evening’s concert by Third Coast Percussion. The performance from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. We hope you will join us!

﻿Re-Dedication of Hillside Theater

3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., 6604 Hwy 23, Spring Green

Free (RSVP Here)

Performance by Third Coast Percussion

Doors open 5:30 p.m.; Performance 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

In-person $100/person (RSVP Here)

Can't make the performance? Join us via Livestream! $15/household (RSVP Here)