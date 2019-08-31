press release: Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1, 10:00am to 5:00pm, 219 N Milwaukee St., Milwaukee

The 8th annual Third Ward Art Festival will be held on Labor Day weekend in 2019 - Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1, 2019. Free and open to the public, the Third Ward Art Festival will showcase the work of more than 140-juried artists in a variety of mediums, including ceramics, fiber, glass jewelry, sculpture, mixed media, paintings, drawings, photography, printmaking, wood and furniture. In addition to the incredible artwork available for purchase, attendees will be able to interact with artists through demonstrations and booth chats. Fun activities including color creations, art fest bingo and spin art will be available for children, making it the perfect festival for art enthusiasts of all ages. There will also be live music. Guests can enjoy lunch alfresco, among neighboring restaurants and the Milwaukee Public Market. FREE Admission.