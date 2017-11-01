press release:

Thirst Street

(2017, USA, 83 min., Digital)

Dir: Nathan Silver

Cast: Lindsay Burdge, Damien Bonnard, Esther Garrel, Anjelica Huston

Alone and depressed after the suicide of her lover, American flight attendant Gina travels to Paris and hooks up with nightclub bartender Jerome on her layover. But as Gina falls deeper into lust and opts to stay in France, this harmless rendezvous quickly turns into unrequited amour fou. When Jerome’s ex-partner, Clemence, reenters the picture, Gina is sent on a downward spiral of miscommunication, masochism, and madness. Inspired by European erotic dramas from the '70s, and narrated by Anjelica Huston, Thirst Street burrows deep into the delirious extremes we go to for love.

MMoCA’s Spotlight Cinema premieres critically acclaimed and award-winning narrative feature films.

Admission is free for MMoCA members and $7 per screening for the general public. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 pm in the museum’s lobby. Curated by Mike King, Spotlight Cinema is a program of MMoCA’s education department. The series is generously funded by maiahaus, Venture Investors, LLC, and an anonymous donor.