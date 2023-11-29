media release: Tickets are now available to attend Destination Madison’s 50th anniversary event, This is 50: A Celebration of Our Destination. The celebration will take place on November 29 at The Sylvee and highlight 50 years of tourism impact in Madison and Dane County, recognize hospitality industry professionals for their work welcoming and servicing our visitors, and raise funds for the Destination Madison Foundation .

“We are ecstatic to share this historic celebration of our organization’s incredible 50 years of service to the tourism industry with our community,” said Destination Madison President and CEO Ellie Westman Chin. “Through the years, as we’ve responded and adjusted to local and world events, we have worked to not only put the Greater Madison area on the map but showcase it as a premier destination to visit and hold conferences, sports tournaments and events.”

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Destination Madison Foundation, which unites community-minded champions who want to make Greater Madison an unforgettable place to visit, work and live. With a strong focus on complementing Destination Madison’s Strategic Plan, the Foundation makes it possible to support local organizations and pursue opportunities that align with Destination Madison’s strategies on placemaking, the amplification of voices and vision to ensure all feel welcome, the development of workforce and hospitality and tourism career pathways and enriching the community.

The event will also mark the return of the Destination Madison Awards (DMAs), which recognize and honor outstanding contributions, innovation and dedication within the local tourism landscape. Nominees include hospitality staff that have made a difference welcoming our visitors and who have gone above and beyond in their work.

“Our successes are shared with the community, and in particular, due to the dedication of the hospitality professionals in Madison,” commented Destination Madison VP of Partnerships and Community Engagement Maureen Martin. “It’s exciting to bring back the DMAs to showcase the stars that make our city shine.”