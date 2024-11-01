This Is Gary, Dan Walkner Band

× Expand Bob Koch This Is Gary on stage at the Slowpoke Lounge. This Is Gary

media release: Join This Is Gary and the Dan Walkner Band at the Gamma Ray Bar for a HAPPY HOUR SPECTACULAR on Friday, Nov. 1.

10$ at the door. Doors at 4:30. Music starts at 5:30.

This is sure to be a buns-kicking-good-time happy hour at Madison's spiciest new venue, the Gamma Ray Bar, just off the Capitol Square.

What you will get: That good-time-working-for-the-weekend feeling; at least one Doug Sahm cover; an opportunity to enjoy drinks; original rock and Americana blasters; some cowbell; three-part harmonies; blues power; and much, much more.

What it means: Everything

Why you should attend: Fridays are rare. They only come around every few weeks.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1588710751753923