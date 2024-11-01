This Is Gary, Dan Walkner Band
to
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Bob Koch
This Is Gary on stage at the Slowpoke Lounge.
This Is Gary
media release: Join This Is Gary and the Dan Walkner Band at the Gamma Ray Bar for a HAPPY HOUR SPECTACULAR on Friday, Nov. 1.
10$ at the door. Doors at 4:30. Music starts at 5:30.
This is sure to be a buns-kicking-good-time happy hour at Madison's spiciest new venue, the Gamma Ray Bar, just off the Capitol Square.
What you will get: That good-time-working-for-the-weekend feeling; at least one Doug Sahm cover; an opportunity to enjoy drinks; original rock and Americana blasters; some cowbell; three-part harmonies; blues power; and much, much more.
What it means: Everything
Why you should attend: Fridays are rare. They only come around every few weeks.