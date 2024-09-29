This is Gary, Nick Brown & Andrew Harrison

× Expand Bob Koch This is Gary on stage at the Red Rooster. This is Gary

media release: Come get one more gut-quenching big gulp of summer with a juicy matinee at The Vines, featuring Madison bands This is Gary and Nick Brown + Andrew Harrison.

$10 at the door. Free for kids under 15.

Bring a chair. Get comfy. Bring yourself some NA drinks and something to eat.

Doors at 3:30. Music starts at 4:30 with NB/AH followed by TIG.

Nick Brown + Andrew Harrison

Original slacker country folk from Madison, Wisconsin.

Praise from The Isthmus: "Folk rock musician Nick Brown has the heart of an artist and the head of a journalist. His new record, Contender, ties the two together with lean, clear imagery and fully realized compositions."

This is Gary

This is Gary is a four-piece vintage rock and alt country outfit based in Madison, Wisconsin. Taking influences from all over the musical landscape, This is Gary’s natural habitat is your fun uncle’s garage, where Doug Sahm and Pure Prairie League commingle with Badfinger and Son Volt.

Offering a mix of originals and covers with driving guitars and three-part vocal harmonies, This is Gary is Schlitz foam on a mustache. It is an Aqua Velva night sweat. It is the howling at the coyote moon. It is Gary. This is Gary.