press release: Screening of award-winning documentary, “This is Home” followed by panel discussion. “This is Home” is an intimate portrait of four Syrian refugee families arriving in America and struggling to find their footing. Watch the film and get the chance to discuss what it’s like to be resettled in Madison with those of have experienced it.

June 17, 6-8pm, Central Library, Community Room (Meeting Room 302), 201 W Mifflin St

This event is free and open to the public and co-hosted by JSS and Madison Refugee Union