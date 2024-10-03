media release: Goodman Community Center's *START Literacy Initiative is proud to host its first This LIT Just got Serious! community film screening and symposium. The evening will include a screening of the literacy documentary Hopeville, and presentations by amazing community leaders. Attendees will also be introduced to many of Madison's active literacy resources and get the opportunity to ask questions of program representatives. Please join us for an informative and engaging night.

Thursday, October 3rd

Doors Open for Dinner @ 5:00 pm

Movie Screening & Community Discussion 5:30-7:45 pm

Madison-Area Resource Share 7:45-8:00 pm

Goodman Center Ironworks building, Evujue Community Room

149 Waubesa St.

This event is free and open to the public. All are welcome! Dinner will be provided by Ian's Pizza, ice cream by Chocolate Shoppe.

There will be an adult-supervised free-play space for children 3+ (children must be toilet trained).

Questions? Contact Iris Patterson, GCC Literacy Specialist at ipatterson@goodmancenter.org.