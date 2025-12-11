This Side Up

media release: This Side Up is a power pop band playing modern pop, rock, and country hits you know, but with a fun hard rock twist that may catch you by surprise. This Side Up maintains a continually evolving, wide ranging set list that will have you waiting to see what song they will play next.

This Side Up is dedicated to providing a high-energy and exciting show while at the same time giving you an incredibly fun and memorable experience.

