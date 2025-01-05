Thomas Heiber Cobb, Matt Logan, Madison Blues Society, The Ramble, Sortin’ the Mail

media release: A two-day benefit concert will take place to raise funds for the victims and families of Abundant Life Christian School on Sunday, January 5, 2024, and Sunday, January 12, 2024, at Red Rooster, 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, WI 53716. This event will feature live music from local musicians and provide an opportunity for the community to come together to support those affected by the tragedy.

“Music has the power to bring us together and support one another.” said Madison Flatman, host of the event. “We’re excited to create an event where our community can come together to show love and support while making a meaningful difference.”

The event will include performances by a variety of local artists, including acoustic sets and bands. All proceeds from the event will go to the United Way of Dane County’s fund for Abundant Life Christian School, offering critical support to the school’s families during this challenging time. Performers announced so far:

Sunday, January 5: Thomas Heiber Cobb, Matt Logan, Blues Society, The Ramble, Sortin’ the Mail

Sunday, January 12: Lynn Gillitzer, Also-Rans, Roscoe Foster, Between Two Lakes

“Our primary goal is to raise as much support as possible for the families of Abundant Life Christian School and provide a sense of healing and unity for the community,” said Flatman. “It is a political issue, and I want to address that. But I also want to remain as neutral as possible because, for these two days, it’s not about politics. It’s about the victims. It’s about bringing the community together to support the victims. This event is about healing, not division.”

Focused Interruption, an organization dedicated to addressing youth gun violence, will be one of the key partners in the event. “We have a short window of time and the holidays to get through, but my plan is to get as many organizations in as possible to help make this event special” said Flatman.

Volunteers and organizations are encouraged to get involved and support the event. This is a chance for everyone to make a difference and contribute to the healing process.

To attend, simply join us at Red Rooster on January 5th or 12th from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Donations are welcome, and all funds raised will directly benefit the United Way of Dane County’s support fund for Abundant Life Christian School.

About the Event

This event is organized by local volunteers and musicians in Madison, WI, with the goal of raising funds for thevictims and families of Abundant Life Christian School. The community is coming together to offer supportthrough live music and donations, with the hope of making a tangible impact during a difficult time.