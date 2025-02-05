Thomas Leleu Masterclass

Mead Witter School of Music Guest Artist Series.

media release: Free | No ticket required; open to the public

Thomas Leleu, tuba, hosts a master class with School of Music students

Related event

Recital on February 6, 2025

Thomas Leleu is considered as “one of the best tuba players of the world” (Radio France) and a “world star of the tuba” (Europe 1, TMC – french national TV). He is one of the few tuba players to exclusively lead a solo career. This iconoclastic artist stands where genres mix: a classical soloist, passionate about world music, modern music and pop...

“This absolute tuba genius (La Nouvelle République), acknowledged by his peers, already has an impressive career. In his hands the tuba reveals all its richness, fineness and complexity, a range that may seem endless, where it can finally find a new breath, a new youth. Thomas Leleu is a true prodigy and shows an exceptional and surprising musicality and agility thereby dusting off the traditional image of the tuba.”

He joined the Conservatoire de Paris (the CNSM) at age 17 and obtained the first prize for tuba and a degree awarded with distinctions. He studied as well at the Hochschule für Musik in Detmold (Germany) with Hans Nickel. Thomas Leleu earned awards in several competitions throughout the world such as in Markneukirchen – Germany, Jeju – South Korea, and Luxembourg. He has been principal tubist with the Marseille Philharmonic Opera since he turned 19.