ONLINE: Thomas Sowell: Common Sense in a Senseless World

media release: Join AFF-Milwaukee, the Badger Institute, and Wall Street Journal editorial board member Jason Riley for a virtual film screening and conversation about his new film, “Thomas Sowell: Common Sense in a Senseless World" by Free To Choose® Media. This virtual sneak peek will take place on Thursday, March 11, at 6:00 p.m. This event is free and will take place over Zoom. An RSVP on Eventbrite is required for attendance.

EVENT SCHEDULE

6:00pm - Welcome and Introductions

6:05pm - Sneak Peek of “Thomas Sowell: Common Sense in a Senseless World”

6:15pm - Live Q&A discussion with AF-Milwaukee & Badger Institute's Kirsten Golinski and WSJ’s Jason Riley

6:45pm - Event Ends