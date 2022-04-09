media release: Chicago-based Thompson Springs is a 4-piece indie-rock band originally from Madison, Wisconsin, founded and fronted by singer-songwriter Matt Smith. They released their debut album, Undertones, in 2020 with help from Wilco's Pat Sansone. PBS called the band “a mix of indie rock with a southern/western feel,” and Detroit Public Radio (WDET) noted that they pull influences from classic songwriters, like Tom Petty, to more recent indie artists, like Kurt Vile.

$10 in advance/$15 at the door