press release: USA | 93 minutes | R | DVD | Dir. Cory Finley

Two upper-class teenage girls in suburban Connecticut rekindle their unlikely friendship after years of growing apart. Together, they hatch a plan to solve both of their problems, no matter what the cost.

"A deliciously icy noir..." - Times UK

"'Thoroughbreds' is a delightfully nasty piece of work, a sharp, biting, dark teen comic-drama with an attitude to rival 'Heathers'." - Detroit News