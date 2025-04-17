Threaded Narratives Opening Reception

media release: Threaded Narratives: An Anthology of Design, much like a diary or photo album, preserves a moment in time for these students. Their skills, inspiration, and experimentation in a diverse range of practices are on display. This exhibition, on view from April 16 - May 11, 2025 in the Center for Design & Material Culture’s Ruth Davis Design Gallery, shares the students’ interdisciplinary education from apparel construction and crochet to embroidery, screen printing, weaving, and felting. Explore each designer’s story as they present the culmination of their creative journey. We invite you to share their final chapter at UW–Madison before they embark on building their next adventure.

The exhibition includes two-dimensional and three-dimensional forms created by transforming threads, stitches, embellishments, drapery, and fragments. Some designs delve into deeply personal or thematic narratives, such as life and death from a biblical perspective, prairie-inspired dresses, Gothic fashion, and wedding gowns. Others highlight innovative constructions such as leather-woven accessories and chunky arm-knitted pieces. Still others explore sculptural textile art in the form of embroidered grocery items, a comment on the decline of cooking and sewing skills that used to be taught in this former school of home economics. A notable work includes a tent structure inspired by the multiple uses of cloth and its ability to clothe and protect us.

Threaded Narratives: An Anthology of Design highlights the craftsmanship and individuality of each student. Shared techniques such as stitching, embellishment, and knitting unite the diverse pieces, reflecting upon the communal experience of these final-year makers. Students express their personal passions, showcase their evolving design abilities, and demonstrate their unique perspectives, which culminate in a collaborative celebration of their creative journeys. This showcase is both a testament to their growth as designers and a demonstration of the innovative spirit of the program. Ultimately, the exhibition emphasizes creativity, craftsmanship, and individuality, allowing each student to express their unique voice while contributing to the collective experience of the Textiles & Fashion Design program.

This exhibition is co-sponsored with the Design Studies Department and made possible with generous support from the Anonymous Fund. An opening reception celebrating this installation and exhibition will be held on Thursday, April 17 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM. To learn more about the exhibit and upcoming related programs, visit cdmc.wisc.edu or sign up to receive the latest center news and events by email.

The Ruth Davis Design Gallery is an exhibition space focused on the processes and results of design. Exhibitions include local, national, and international makers, and design students at UW–Madison. It is open Wednesday-Friday, 10 am-4 pm (Thursdays until 7 pm), and Saturday-Sunday, 12 pm-4 pm. Admission is free.

The Center for Design and Material Culture is the primary destination for the multi-disciplinary study of material culture and design at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, with particular focus on the study of textiles, material culture, and design thinking. This vision is supported by the enriching resources of the Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection, the Ruth Davis Design Gallery and the Lynn Mecklenburg Textile Gallery.

The School of Human Ecology at the University of Wisconsin–Madison was founded in 1903. For over a century, it has promoted real-world, problem-solving research and teaching to improve the quality of life for children, families, consumers, and communities.