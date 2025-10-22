Threading the Story of Earth's Oldest Rocks

media release: Join us for a very special Wisconsin Science Festival edition of Crossroads of Ideas, where ancient geology meets modern creativity. This engaging evening features scientists Tyler Blum, Annie Bauer, and Emily Mixon, who have been studying the Earth’s oldest rocks - Acasta Gneiss (that’s pronounced “nice”) - and collaborating with local textile artist, Leah Evans, to bring 4-billion-year-old stories to life.

In conversation with UW-Madison Geology Museum Associate Director Brooke Norsted, learn how these researchers and artist have explored deep time, planetary processes, and creative interpretation. Be among the first to experience the unveiling of Leah’s final artwork - an awe-inspiring textile piece created for the Geology Museum. Learn how curiosity, conversation, and collaboration turned billion-year-old rocks into an artistic and scientific celebration of deep time and deeper connections.

This event will take place in the DeLuca Forum in the UW-Madison Discovery Building.

Registration requested