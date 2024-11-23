Threads of Empowerment
Catholic Multicultural Center/Centro Guadalupe 1862 Beld St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Fashion by Shamla (designed by Sarwat Najib), photography by Ariel Spellman, Ann Ilgan.
media release: This Saturday, prepare to be captivated by the beauty and artistry of Afghan fashion at our special event with Sarwat Najib of Shamla Atelier. From 1pm to 3:30pm, at 1862 Beld Street, Madison, we will have:
- A stunning fashion exhibit: See Shamla's exquisite hand-embroidered garments, each a testament to cultural heritage and female empowerment, come alive on the runway.
- Mesmerizing photography: Two talented photographers will capture the essence of the designs and the individuality of the 12 incredible models.
- A celebration of women: Meet the designer and learn about her inspiring journey as a woman entrepreneur using art to connect and uplift.
