Threads: React

press release:The Threads Fashion Show is an annual showcase of student work from the Textiles and Fashion Design Program. Produced by students across the UW campus, the event includes fashion, music, lights, performance and runway to highlight contemporary design.

3pm-4pm & 6pm-7pm, April 26, 2020, Madison Masonic Center, 301 Wisconsin Ave.; no RSVP required, tickets available online and at the door

Price: Students $10-$15 and Adults $25-$35