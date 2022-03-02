ONLINE: Threats of Climate Change to Children's Health and Equity: Benefits of Intervention

press release: Health & Environment Series: Making the Connection

The Wisconsin Environmental Health Network (WEHN) hosts an annual conference focused on environmental health. The conference features recognized speakers that speak on environmental health topics. This conference also provides an opportunity for scientists, researchers, healthcare professionals, environmental advocates and concerned citizens to learn and make connections.

March 2, 2022 at 7:00pm CT, - Threats of Climate Change to Children's Health and Equity: Benefits of Intervention - featuring Frederica Perera, PhD, DrPH. Dr. Perera will be speaking on her recent research on the threats to children's health from air pollution, hydrocarbons and fossil fuels.