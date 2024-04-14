Three Cheers (My Chemical Romance tribute), At the Wayside (New Found Glory), Common Threads (blink 182), Ron's Supper Club (Green Day)

Buy Tickets

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

$20 ($15 adv.).

media release: Hey! You! Are you still sad? Did high school never end? Is she still preoccupied with 1985? Are you still waiting to see a marching band? Is this more than you bargained for yet?

Dust off that studded belt, lace up those chucks, break out those skinny jeans and come out for an immersive experience - it's time to get nostalgic at the best live-band emo party in the Midwest!

Info

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Music
608-640-4441
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Three Cheers (My Chemical Romance tribute), At the Wayside (New Found Glory), Common Threads (blink 182), Ron's Supper Club (Green Day) - 2024-04-14 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Three Cheers (My Chemical Romance tribute), At the Wayside (New Found Glory), Common Threads (blink 182), Ron's Supper Club (Green Day) - 2024-04-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Three Cheers (My Chemical Romance tribute), At the Wayside (New Found Glory), Common Threads (blink 182), Ron's Supper Club (Green Day) - 2024-04-14 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Three Cheers (My Chemical Romance tribute), At the Wayside (New Found Glory), Common Threads (blink 182), Ron's Supper Club (Green Day) - 2024-04-14 18:00:00 ical