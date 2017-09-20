Three Generations of Migrants: A Family History

press release: A longtime local activist and third generation migrant farm worker, Jesus Salas, will share family stories & recount their path from Mexico to the Great Lakes region. He'll also discuss his work to secure human rights & improve conditions for the migrant community as an advocate for the farm workers union, Obreros Unidos (United Workers). This free event is open to the public. This Working Lives Project program is sponsored by the Wisconsin Humanities Council and hosted by the library in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month..