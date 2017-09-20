Three Generations of Migrants: A Family History

Google Calendar - Three Generations of Migrants: A Family History - 2017-09-20 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Three Generations of Migrants: A Family History - 2017-09-20 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Three Generations of Migrants: A Family History - 2017-09-20 18:30:00 iCalendar - Three Generations of Migrants: A Family History - 2017-09-20 18:30:00

Sun Prairie Library 1350 Linnerud Dr., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

press release: A longtime local activist and third generation migrant farm worker, Jesus Salas, will share family stories & recount their path from Mexico to the Great Lakes region.  He'll also discuss his work to secure human rights & improve conditions for the migrant community as an advocate for the farm workers union, Obreros Unidos (United Workers).  This free event is open to the public.  This Working Lives Project program is sponsored by the Wisconsin Humanities Council and hosted by the library in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month..

Info
Sun Prairie Library 1350 Linnerud Dr., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590 View Map
Books
608-825-0702
Google Calendar - Three Generations of Migrants: A Family History - 2017-09-20 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Three Generations of Migrants: A Family History - 2017-09-20 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Three Generations of Migrants: A Family History - 2017-09-20 18:30:00 iCalendar - Three Generations of Migrants: A Family History - 2017-09-20 18:30:00