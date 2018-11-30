press release: Saint Cecilia Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., will celebrate the start of the Advent Season with a two-day event, featuring its second-annual tree lighting and concert followed by a newly created old-world holiday market, Three Kings Christmas Market, the first weekend of December.

The festivities begin with a tree-lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30 outside Saint Cecilia’s Church at 603 Oak Street. Following the lighting, guests are invited into the church for a concert by the Saint Cecilia Adult Choir performing Vivaldi’s Gloria Cantata, RV 589. The choir will be accompanied by the Pecatonica String Quartet and is under the direction of Tracey Tolzmann.

“To bring the sound of strings into the beautiful Saint Cecilia Catholic Church, with its exceptional acoustics, will be magical at the start of the Advent season," said Tolzmann, who added that the group has been rehearsing the Gloria since May.

The concert will feature local soloists: soprano singers Donna Momot and Nadiya Kuvyak and alto Diane Solava.

The following day, Saturday, Dec. 1, all are welcome back to the Saint Cecilia Parish Center for a festive old-world holiday market. The parish gymnasium will be transformed into the Three Kings Christmas Market from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"The Tree Lighting Concert and Three Kings Christmas Market set the stage for the beginning of a beautiful and memorable Advent season," said Fr. Eric Sternberg, pastor of Saint Cecilia Church.

Three Kings Christmas Market will feature a mix of Wisconsin artisan vendors selling a variety of handmade wares, just in time for Christmas gift giving. Attendees will be able to meet the craftspeople and see some of them demonstrate their artistry. A complimentary holiday wine tasting will be offered by Prairie Hawk Winery. German foods, prepared by Whimsy Dish Catering, will be available for purchase. A kid’s cookie decorating station will be set up and complimentary gift wrapping will be offered onsite for shoppers.

All the weekend events are free and open to the public and are accessible venues. There is also plenty of free parking. At the end of the Saturday market, the holiday décor used to stage the event will be auctioned off, with proceeds to benefit future Christmas markets.