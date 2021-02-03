ONLINE: Three Minute Thesis Finals
media release: Three Minute Thesis® is an international competition in which graduate students explain their research to a general audience in three minutes or less. The finalists will compete for cash prizes and a chance to represent UW-Madison at the regional competition. Join us to watch engaging presentations, hear from the competitors, vote on the People's Choice award, and see the winners announced! Registration is recommended but not required, and this event is free and open to the public!
Info
Lectures & Seminars