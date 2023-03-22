press release: Our twice a month movie group, Q-Cinema continues to show LGBTQ+ based movies and shows that highlight our communities and some light discussion after! Drinks and Snacks are provided at each showing and there is a vending machine in the kitchenette.

The second week in March's showing is THREE MONTHS - March 22nd@7pm.

Three Months stars Troye Sivan, Viveik Kalra, Brianne Tju, Javier Muñoz, Judy Greer, Amy Landecker, Louis Gossett Jr. and Ellen Burstyn.

If you can't make it be sure to stop on by the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month at OutReach LGBTQ Community Center! 2701 International Lane, Ste 101, Madison WI 53704! Contact brianp@lgbtoutreach.org for more info!