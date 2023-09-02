The Three Musketeers

media release: UK | 1974 | DCP | 103 min.

Director: Richard Lester; cast: Michael York, Charlton Heston, Raquel Welch

Lester’s definitive adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ classic story of palace intrigue and heroic derring-do in 17th century France is made electric by matinee idol York as would-be musketeer, d’Artagnan, and a radiant Welch as his damsel-in-distress, Constance. A rollicking swashbuckler filled to the brim with raucous humor, “lived-in” period details, and a delightfully villainous turn by Heston as Cardinal Richelieu, this handsomely produced spectacle is one of the great big-screen entertainments of the 1970s. A new 4K restoration will be screened.

