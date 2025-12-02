Three Principal Aspects of the Path

× Expand courtesy Kadampa Meditation Center A close-up of Gen Dorje. Gen Dorje

media release: Come and enjoy this very special weekend retreat in which you will receive teachings, guided meditations, and discussions along the path to inner peace. You are welcome to come to all the sessions or as many or as little as you like. Any session can bring great benefit.

Friday Night Talk: 7-8:15pm, Sat: 10am-4:15pm, Sun: 10am-4:15pm)

Cost: $35 for entire weekend retreat, $15 for Friday Night Talk Only, or $10 per session (Sat/Sun).

About the Teacher:

Gen Kelsang Dorje is the resident teacher at the Kadampa Meditation Center Madison. As the resident teacher Gen Dorje is responsible for teaching and leading meditation classes, retreats, and workshops at the center and in branch locations. He has received extensive training under the guidance of Geshe Kelsang Gyatso, the founder of the New Kadampa Tradition. Gen Dorje is known for his warmth and humor in making Buddha’s teachings relevant to our modern life. He is an inspiring example of how to integrate these teachings into a joyful life and is committed to helping people improve their daily lives through meditation and mindfulness.