The Three Tool Stool

Buy Tickets

The Bodgery 740 Oscar Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Learn to work with your hands, in this class we use simple accessible hand tools to build a 3 legged stool. $150.

Mike Yaker also known as Chief Bad Axe The Speaking Tree has over 35 yrs experience in woodworking and is passionate about sharing these skills. Working with our hands is a gateway to creativity and well being, while building a foundation for meaning purpose satisfaction and joy in one’s life.

Info

The Bodgery 740 Oscar Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Crafts
please enable javascript to view
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - The Three Tool Stool - 2024-09-28 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Three Tool Stool - 2024-09-28 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Three Tool Stool - 2024-09-28 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Three Tool Stool - 2024-09-28 09:00:00 ical