The Threepenny Opera

4/24-5/9 at 7:30 pm Thursdays-Saturdays (2 pm on 5/9), and 2 pm, 5/2.

media release: Written by Bertolt Brecht / music by Kurt Weill; directed by Sean Langenecker / music direction by Lizzie Haller

Everyone thinks they know the story of “Mack the Knife” from the swinging pop hit recorded by Bobby Darren – but think again! Macheath is a dark and murderous criminal mastermind who attempts to legitimize his empire and escape the consequences of his crimes, ultimately highlighting social and economic inequities. MATURE AUDIENCES ONLY.