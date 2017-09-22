Threshold Fall Open House

Threshold 2717 Atwood Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: 2717 Atwood Ave., Friday, Sept. 22 from 1pm - 8 pm

Come visit Threshold and see our wonderful event spaces. Enjoy food provided by various restaurants, chefs and caterers. Participate in a special mid-day yoga class and an evening gathering of song, conversation and ritual

1-2pm:  Autumn Equinox Yoga for Balance with Amy Pearce-Hayden, E-RYT 500. FREE (donations accepted) please RSVP to info@atthreshold.com

2:30-5:30: OPEN HOUSE (food and beverages provided)

6-8pm: Equinox Celebration with Samantha Sinai 

Info
2717 Atwood Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Special Events
608-220-8849
