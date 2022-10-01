Thriller48 Awards Party

press release: Wisconsin Thrillers Two-Day Festival. 

A special edition of the popular 48 Hour Film Project short film competition and festival, The Wisconsin Thrillers 48 is a two-night world premiere of 26 Horror and Sci-Fi films made by local independent filmmakers. Movie-goers will choose the Audience Favorite and one film will advance to international competition with a chance to screen at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Each night is a unique line-up, and each film is Never-Seen-Before — and it all happens under the stars at the Highway 18 Outdoor Theatre, W6423 Highway 18, Jefferson, WI 53549.

BLOCK A - Friday September 23 7:30 PM

  • Bad Example Productions - David Kaye - Ghost Ligh
  • tCedar Cabins Productions - Lucas Miller - The Invitation
  • Lucid Coast Productions - Edward McGrath - The Friendzied
  • MCG Productions - Michael Gummelt - Bittersweet
  • Pizza Sutra ISR - Jennell Jenney - Anthesis Necrosis.
  • Studio 88 - Sam Sorenson - Hellscape
  • Team M - Mallory Davidson - Stealing Jam
  • The Porchetta Paradox - David Boffa - Nature Preserves
  • The Swag Masters - zander duerst - The Last Kernel
  • Thorazine Work Party - - Jeff Funk - Warden of the Flower
  • Welded Souls - Brad Weier - The Robotanist
  • Young Turks Media - Liam O’Sullivan- Welcome to C-19

BLOCK B - Saturday September 24 7:30 PM

  • Anjomo/Veloci-ninjas Anthony Montoya The Legend Begins
  • B23 Studios Drew Waller Craig's Crazy Crusade!
  • Badger Film Group Jared Rosenthal New Eden
  • Bricks n' Kicks Nobert Otieno Lies
  • Cannes Can Wait - First Blood Part 3 Brian Kaufman Prosperity
  • Coronado Films William Loper Painted Smiles
  • Hill Bros Home Hill Parish
  • I'm Busy! Films Robert Barhite Substratum
  • Penny Show Productions Brian Brant A Good Old Fashioned Witching
  • Rainy Day Pictures Rainy Armstrong The Disappearance of Savanna Grinnell
  • Suburban Film Club Logan Stiegman Jam-boree
  • The Guacamole Conspiracy Joel Sacramento Soothsayer
  • Vermillion Films MJ Mohns Fire Sale
  • Wooden Cricket Films Seth Curkeet Leaf

TICKETS: General Seating $15; Weekend Pass $25; Award Party $10 (7 pm, 10/1, at Funk's Pub); All Inclusive Pass (inc Both Screening and Award Party) $32

