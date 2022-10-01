Thriller48 Awards Party
Funk's Pub, Fitchburg 5956 Executive Drive, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
press release: Wisconsin Thrillers Two-Day Festival.
A special edition of the popular 48 Hour Film Project short film competition and festival, The Wisconsin Thrillers 48 is a two-night world premiere of 26 Horror and Sci-Fi films made by local independent filmmakers. Movie-goers will choose the Audience Favorite and one film will advance to international competition with a chance to screen at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Each night is a unique line-up, and each film is Never-Seen-Before — and it all happens under the stars at the Highway 18 Outdoor Theatre, W6423 Highway 18, Jefferson, WI 53549.
BLOCK A - Friday September 23 7:30 PM
- Bad Example Productions - David Kaye - Ghost Ligh
- tCedar Cabins Productions - Lucas Miller - The Invitation
- Lucid Coast Productions - Edward McGrath - The Friendzied
- MCG Productions - Michael Gummelt - Bittersweet
- Pizza Sutra ISR - Jennell Jenney - Anthesis Necrosis.
- Studio 88 - Sam Sorenson - Hellscape
- Team M - Mallory Davidson - Stealing Jam
- The Porchetta Paradox - David Boffa - Nature Preserves
- The Swag Masters - zander duerst - The Last Kernel
- Thorazine Work Party - - Jeff Funk - Warden of the Flower
- Welded Souls - Brad Weier - The Robotanist
- Young Turks Media - Liam O’Sullivan- Welcome to C-19
BLOCK B - Saturday September 24 7:30 PM
- Anjomo/Veloci-ninjas Anthony Montoya The Legend Begins
- B23 Studios Drew Waller Craig's Crazy Crusade!
- Badger Film Group Jared Rosenthal New Eden
- Bricks n' Kicks Nobert Otieno Lies
- Cannes Can Wait - First Blood Part 3 Brian Kaufman Prosperity
- Coronado Films William Loper Painted Smiles
- Hill Bros Home Hill Parish
- I'm Busy! Films Robert Barhite Substratum
- Penny Show Productions Brian Brant A Good Old Fashioned Witching
- Rainy Day Pictures Rainy Armstrong The Disappearance of Savanna Grinnell
- Suburban Film Club Logan Stiegman Jam-boree
- The Guacamole Conspiracy Joel Sacramento Soothsayer
- Vermillion Films MJ Mohns Fire Sale
- Wooden Cricket Films Seth Curkeet Leaf
TICKETS: General Seating $15; Weekend Pass $25; Award Party $10 (7 pm, 10/1, at Funk's Pub); All Inclusive Pass (inc Both Screening and Award Party) $32
