RSVP for Thrive

media release:

Madison College is hosting the first-ever THRIVE Conference, an extraordinary opportunity for educators, administrators, students, and advocates to come together at the Truax Campus.

This free event is more than just a conference; it is a movement toward fostering growth, resilience, and inclusivity in our academic landscapes.

Guest speaker Kevin Lawrence Henry, Jr., an award-winning scholar who has dedicated his career to addressing the complexities of race and education policy will share insights for an engaging day filled with transformative discussions that matter.

The theme, "Empowering Education to Grow, Develop, and Succeed," aspires to create supportive environments for everyone—especially those from underrepresented groups. This conference offers a rare chance to collaborate on vital focus areas such as retention strategies, practices for fostering belonging, and navigating barriers that minoritized communities face.

Unique breakout sessions will feature leading administrators and scholars from K-12 and higher education.

Engage deeply during the “Books, Bites and Dialogue” event, where you will connect editors Dr. Crystasany Turner and Dr. Meghan Green, who are amplifying the voices of Black mother scholars, as well as Dr. Keymani Alford, who will share his heartfelt journey in his memoir. Hear from contributors to “Belonging in Higher Education” as they share powerful narratives that resonate with our mission to foster a sense of belonging in academia.

Madison College's Office of Community Impact and the Institute for Equity and Transformation Change (IETC) at Madison College is sponsoring the THRIVE Conference. There is no registration fee for the conference.

Madison College is distinctive among technical colleges for its dedication to promoting equity-based practices within the institution and the larger higher education community. The college’s Institute for Equity and Transformational Change (IETC) supports research projects that critically examine classroom dynamics and broader interactions to identify areas for improvement and devise equitable solutions.

Mark your calendar for the THRIVE Conference and join us in building a thriving higher education community. Find more information and register for the THRIVE Conference 2025: https://forms.office.com/r/ZJVfEp4DaH and the THRIVE Conference website.