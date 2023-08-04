media release: Have you or a loved one experienced a chronic or acute health condition, such as cancer, lupus or fibromyalgia? We welcome you to join FFBWW Health & Wellness Ambassador LaShunda for a monthly Happy Hour Walk at Tenney Park on the first Friday or each month at 4:30pm. Indoor options will be available for inclement weather.

Register today at ffbww.org/walkingcollective to join the FFBWW Walking Collective and receive regular updates. Our 2023 activity goal is 40,000,000 steps! Submit your daily steps or minutes at ffbww.link/activitytracker to take a stand for your health as we reach this wellness goal as a community!

The Foundation for Black Women's Wellness encourages walking as a safe, simple, affordable and accessible way for women and their families to maintain health and wellness and to prevent the onset of chronic disease. Throughout the year, we host a number of walking excursions, and support women to organize family and neighborhood walking circles as part of a healthy, active lifestyle and preventative health measure.

Interested in leading a walk in your own community? Visit ffbww.org/walkingcollective to get started.