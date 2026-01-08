× Expand provided by Palestine Partners Art from 'Through the Eyes of a Palestinian Child: The Artwork and Dreams of Bethlehem’s Children.' Art from 'Through the Eyes of a Palestinian Child:The Artwork and Dreams of Bethlehem’s Children.'

media release: Orchard Ridge United Church of Christ will host an afternoon reception and display of “Children of Bethlehem”, an exhibit of artwork by children living in the Palestinian city of Bethlehem, on Saturday January 25 from 1:30-3 PM Orchard Ridge United Church of Christ, 1501 Gilbert Road in Madison. The program will include a children’s read-aloud and craft project with Read Palestine, and brief updates on the impacts of occupation on children in the West Bank from local organizations Playgrounds for Palestine and Palestine Partners. Light snacks and warm beverages will be served and the family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

Children of Bethlehem presents the experiences of 12-13 year-old Palestinian Muslim and Christian youth living under military and colonial occupation in Bethlehem. Four generations of people in Palestine-Israel have only known life under these conditions. How does that influence the current generation of children? What does that mean for these future leaders? Photographs of hand-drawn self-portraits paired with voiced personal experiences express the daily life, emotions, fears and dreams of Bethlehem’s youth at this pivotal time in their lives.

Created by Creative Visions Foundation and Dar Al-Kalima School in Bethlehem.

View the exhibit and learn more at https://life-illuminated-travel.org/children-of-bethlehem