Through Fire, Like a Storm, Wilson, Stitched Up Heart

press release: On June 4, Detroit five-piece Wilson have released their latestTasty Nasty Tuesday's episode called "I Suck Toes". Watch the hilarious spoof of MTV's "True Life" and stay tuned for more episodes airing every Tuesday.

"In this weeks 'Tasty Nasty Tuesday', we discover that James has a very serious, deviant fetish. Is James a "toe-tall" loss? Or can we save our lil piggies from going to the market. Check out "Ep. 6 - I Suck Toes" now on WILSON TV," states frontman Chad Nicefield about the new Tasty Nasty Tuesday's episode.

Wilson recently released the music video for, "Summertime Treat", directed by David Brodsky from the production company My Good Eye (Queensryche, Ice-T, Clutch, Dillinger Escape Plan). The track is off of the band's newest full-length album Tasty Nasty, which came out last summer via RED MUSIC.

From the infectious chant of album opener "Dumptruck" to the reflective introspection of closer "Everyone Gets A Round On Me," it is apparent that Wilson has not lost their ability to tell a great story. Songs like "My Hustle," "Summertime Treat (Tasty Nasty)" and "Fuck Up My High" all showcase the diverse musical styles Wilson incorporates in to their latest album. The debut single "Like A Baller" is an instant classic among the band's devoted faithful.

Wilsonis Chad Nicefield (vocals), Jason Spencer (lead guitars), Kyle Landry (rhythm guitars), James Lascu (bass) and Matt Puhy (drums).