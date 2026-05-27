“Through the Keyhole and the Storm” will bring together dance and film through an immersive gallery performance. As people move through the Commonwealth Gallery they will have time to share their thoughts with each. The nights of July 30, July 31 and August 1 the gallery will be open from 6:30-9p.m. for people to explore the environments of the keyholes and the room of plastic bags. At 7:30 each night a performance will erupt with a storm. This innovative experience allows the audience to roam through and be part of the performance. Three installations will be offered to the viewers: peering through keyholes into new worlds, being immersed in a storm of five local dancers and their movement and reflecting on over consumption in an excessive world of plastic bags. A full immersion into the work it is something Liz Sexe Dance enjoys crafting and sharing with the community.