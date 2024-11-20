Through the Kitchen Hole, Sabotage

media release: Through The Kitchen Hole is a rock band based out of Eau Claire, WI. Currently comprised of five members, the band formed in early 2018 as a cover band, but has since begun adding their own original music to their repertoire. After releasing an original track alongside covers of four of their favorite songs in the summer of 2018, they wrote, recorded, and released Snake Eyes in August 2022. Snake Eyes is their first full length album of all original material. TTKH can be found playing live at many venues across the Chippewa Valley, including The Plus, Jake’s Supper Club, and Pioneer Grill. They also competed in the Rockonsin garage band competition at Summerfest in 2018, and the Bitter Jester Music Festival in 2019.

Sabotage is a Hard Rock/Heavy Metal band based in Madison WI. Originally founded in 1995 by brothers Nick and Svetlin “Neiko” Borisov in Bulgaria. In 2017 the band was restarted in Madison, WI with a new lineup and recorded their first EP in 2018. In Summer 2023 Sabotage will release their debut album “See the World”.