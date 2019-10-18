Through the Roots, Pacific Dub

press release: This young San Diego, California group's easy-listening music with positive Cali-Reggae vibes and inspiring messages has captured music fans' attention all over the West Coast since the band started in 2008. TTR's quick rise in popularity and a must-see show was fueled by sharing the stage with many high profile groups like Rebelution, Iration, Pepper, CollieBuddz, SOJA, Tribal Seeds, Natural Vibrations, Israel Vibrations, Ooklah the Moc, Talib Kwelli, Gorilla Zoe, Zion I, Barrington Levy and Alborosie, to mention a few, in various venues across eleven states of the United States.