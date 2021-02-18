ONLINE: Through This Door: Wisconsin in Poems

× Expand TJ Lambert/Stages Photography Milwaukee writer and performance artist Dasha Kelly Hamilton is Wisconsin's poet laureate for 2021-2022.

media release: On Thursday, February 18, at 7 pm the Dwight Foster Library and Friends of Lorine Niedecker will host a reading by some of the poets featured in “Through This Door: Wisconsin in Poems.” This reading will be broadcast live on Zoom and Facebook Live. To register for Zoom access go to https://www.fortlibrary.org/wisconsinpoems/

“Through This Door: Wisconsin in Poems,” is a new anthology edited by Margaret Rozga and Angela C. Trudell Vasquez. It includes work by a wide range of Wisconsin poets, including the eight people who have been Wisconsin poet laureate: the incumbent Rozga and predecessors Karla Huston, Kimberly Blaeser, Denise Sweet, Marilyn L. Taylor, Bruce Dethlefsen, Max Garland and the late Ellen Kort.

Individuals who will read at this event include:

Lisa Vihos

Chuck Stebelton

Destinny Fletcher

Brenda Cardenas

Beatrice Szymkowiak

Cristina Norcross

Dasha Kelly

Nathan Reid

