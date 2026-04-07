Through Wild Eyes: Stories, Nature & Discovery
Monona Library 1000 Nichols Road, Monona, Wisconsin
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Bilingual Spanish Storytime and Craft
Join David Álvarez for a unique and engaging experience that blends storytelling, nature, and creativity! Following the story, children will participate in a hands-on activity inspired by wildlife and exploration.
David is a local Spanish wildlife photographer and author whose work highlights endangered species and conservation efforts, including the Iberian lynx. His photography captures powerful, real-life moments in nature and brings them into meaningful learning experiences for children and families.
Learn more about his work at:
https://throughwildeyes.com/
https://www.visitmadison.com/event/through-wild-eyes-bilingual-photo-gallery-of-the-iberian-lynx/75407/
All ages. Free. Drop-In.
Cuentacuentos y Manualidad Bilingüe en Español
¡Acompañe a David Álvarez en una experiencia única que combina cuentos, naturaleza y creatividad! Después del cuento, los niños participarán en una actividad práctica inspirada en la vida silvestre y la exploración.
David es un fotógrafo y autor local de vida silvestre en España, cuyo trabajo destaca especies en peligro de extinción, como el lince ibérico. Sus fotografías capturan momentos reales y poderosos de la naturaleza, llevándolos a experiencias educativas significativas para niños y familias.
Más información sobre su trabajo:
https://throughwildeyes.com/
https://www.visitmadison.com/event/through-wild-eyes-bilingual-photo-gallery-of-the-iberian-lynx/75407/
Para todas las edades. Gratis. Sin registro previo.