Through Wild Eyes: Stories, Nature & Discovery

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Bilingual Spanish Storytime and Craft

Join David Álvarez for a unique and engaging experience that blends storytelling, nature, and creativity! Following the story, children will participate in a hands-on activity inspired by wildlife and exploration.

David is a local Spanish wildlife photographer and author whose work highlights endangered species and conservation efforts, including the Iberian lynx. His photography captures powerful, real-life moments in nature and brings them into meaningful learning experiences for children and families.

Learn more about his work at:

https://throughwildeyes.com/

https://www.visitmadison.com/event/through-wild-eyes-bilingual-photo-gallery-of-the-iberian-lynx/75407/

All ages. Free. Drop-In.

Cuentacuentos y Manualidad Bilingüe en Español

¡Acompañe a David Álvarez en una experiencia única que combina cuentos, naturaleza y creatividad! Después del cuento, los niños participarán en una actividad práctica inspirada en la vida silvestre y la exploración.

David es un fotógrafo y autor local de vida silvestre en España, cuyo trabajo destaca especies en peligro de extinción, como el lince ibérico. Sus fotografías capturan momentos reales y poderosos de la naturaleza, llevándolos a experiencias educativas significativas para niños y familias.

Más información sobre su trabajo:

https://throughwildeyes.com/

https://www.visitmadison.com/event/through-wild-eyes-bilingual-photo-gallery-of-the-iberian-lynx/75407/

Para todas las edades. Gratis. Sin registro previo.