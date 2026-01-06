media release: Bilingual family program (Spanish forward, welcoming all language levels).

Once on the brink of extinction in the 1990s, the Iberian lynx is now slowly returning thanks to major conservation efforts.

Explore this remarkable story through amazing photography taken by Spanish wildlife photographer David Alvarez.

There will so be hands-on learning that invites children and caregivers to see nature through “wild eyes.”

Learn where the Iberian lynx live, how they survive, and how you, too, can be part of protecting endangered animals and the Earth.

Through the organization One Tree Planted, children will vote on where in the world one tree will be planted on behalf of all attendees.

Thursday, February 26, 5:00 p.m- 7:00 p.m., Sala de Arte, Madison Children’s Museum