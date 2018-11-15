Throwback Beer Release

Wisconsin Brewing Company, Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: We are mixing things up as we continue our five-year celebration. This week, we are throwing back to some of our favorite brews from years gone by. Back from retirement is a mix of four beers, each with their own unique flavor profile. Whether it’s a big, rich flavor you seek or something more mild, you are sure to find a beer to match your taste. These limited release beers will be on tap at our brewery starting at 3PM. You're also invited to meet, talk to, and grab a beer with our brewers during a public talkback session at 6PM.

Wisconsin Brewing Company, Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
608-848-1079
