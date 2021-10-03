Thurman Alexander, Junius Paul & Hanah Jon Taylor

Show: $25. Get your tickets now!

media release: It is with great honor to invite Thurman Barker to Cafe CODA for a performance, with Junius Paul on bass & Hanah Jon Taylor on woodwinds.

Thurman Barker is a celebrated percussionist who built his career on innovation. In his work as a professional musician, composer, and college professor, he brings endless passion and decades of experience together to entertain, educate, and expand the horizons of his art. His career has spanned decades, and his talent encompasses and crosses over into many musical genres. From jazz and blues to contemporary, classical, and beyond, he aims for a unique experience that blurs traditionally rigid lines to the delight of his audiences. His percussion performances strike home with a force that can’t be pigeonholed by anything as limiting as a label.

Barker’s wealth of knowledge was built through countless incredible collaborations. He was the house drummer at the Schubert Theater in Chicago for ten years and has played behind the likes of Bette Midler, Marvin Gaye, Billy Eckstein, Vicky Carr, and blues legend Mighty Joe Young. He was a founding member of the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM) and is an ASCAP member. He has six recordings under his own label, Uptee Productions, and has recorded as a sideman on 50+ albums. He has currently finished a new composition for jazz quintet and chamber orchestra entitled Pandemic Fever.

www.upteeproductions.com/

Junius Paul, composer, bandleader & acoustic and electric bassist, born in Chicago and raised in the Chicago area, is a graduate of St. Xavier University (Chicago). An internationally established bassist, some of Junius' performance and/or recording credits include The Art Ensemble Of Chicago, numerous configurations of ensembles led by Roscoe Mitchell, Famoudou Don Moye Sun Percussion Summit, AACM Small Ensemble & Big Band, Kahil El’Zabar, Makaya McCraven, The Fred Anderson Trio, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Jeff Parker, Vincent Davis & Percussion Plus, Dee Alexander, The Curtis Fuller Quintet, Oliver Lake, Willie Pickens, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Marquis Hill, KRS-One and Donald Byrd among others. In 2013-14, Junius served as music department faculty for Trinity Christian College (Palos Heights, IL). In 2017, Junius was the featured artist and honoree for his alma mater, St. Xavier University’s Jazz Weekend. Junius' debut album, “Ism”, was released in November 2019 via International Anthem Recording Company to critical acclaim, receiving a 4 star rating from Downbeat Magazine and an 8 out of 10 rating from Pitchfork.

juniuspaulmusic.com/

“Hanah Jon Taylor lives and breathes the history of creative improvised music….Taylor has internalized the jazz tradition and carved his niche as a composer, bandleader, and fearless improviser.” Chris DuPré

With a career spanning over 40 years, Taylor has appeared with songwriter/folk artist Richie Havens, percussionist Steve McCall, the Colson Unity Troupe, saxophonist Roscoe Mitchell, pianist Jobic LeMasson, the Ethnic Heritage Ensemble, bassists Rafael Garrett and Malachi Favors, and the Great Black Music Ensemble of Chicago. As a leader, the Hanah Jon Taylor Artet has appeared throughout Europe and the U.S.

Hanah Jon Taylor is arguably the preeminent saxophonist and flutist in Madison jazz and a leading catalyst, organizer and educator in inter-arts programming. Taylor was founder and director of the House of Soundz(1994-96), The Madison Center for the Creative and Cultural Arts (2004-07) and Cafe CODA (2017-present); all offering concerts and multi-arts experiences for the Madison community. In his perpetual movement as a flute/saxophonist, educator and venue owner, Taylor has produced 'Freedom Fest', showcasing such world-class performers as Archie Shepp, Sonny Fortune, Richard Davis, Cecil McBee, Edward Wilkerson, acclaimed Chicago vocalist Dee Alexander, Corey Wilkes and Roscoe Mitchell of the legendary Art Ensemble of Chicago.