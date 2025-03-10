Tibetan National Uprising Day

media release: Tibetans and supporters around the world will gather on March 10, 2025, to mark the 66th anniversary of the Tibetan Uprising against Chinese occupation. The event will honor the resilience and sacrifices of Tibetans who have fought for their freedom and cultural identity since the 1959 uprising in Lhasa.

The commemoration will include a flag-raising ceremony at the city county building and a public gathering to reaffirm solidarity with Tibet. Dane County Executive Melissa Agard, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes, Representative from Congressman Mark Pocan’s office, activists, and community members will speak on the continued struggle for Tibetan human rights and autonomy.

“This day is a solemn reminder of our ongoing fight for justice and freedom,” said Dhonpa Chiykab WTA president. “We stand in unity with Tibetans inside Tibet who continue to endure repression and advocate for their fundamental rights.”

After the flag raising and speeches, a peaceful march around the Capitol square, calling for global support in addressing human rights violations in Tibet. The Tibetan Uprising Day remains a symbol of defiance against oppression and a call for international action to uphold Tibet’s right to self-determination.

Date: March 10, 2025,10 AM, in front of City County Building. 210 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Madison.