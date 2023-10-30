Tickled Pink: A Very Barbie Comedy Show

× Expand ANF Chicago A close-up of Jamie Shriner. Jamie Shriner

media release: A Barbie-themed night of costumes, stand-up comedy, music, and more comes to Madison on Monday, October 30!

Featuring a headlining performance by JAMIE SHRINER:

Jamie Shriner is a comedian based in Chicago, IL. A former theater kid, current queer, deaf, & mentally ill gig-worker, Jamie uses humorous original songs to discuss her hearing loss and mental illness, as well as her struggles with body image, womanhood, and growing up queer in conservative Indiana. Jamie was named "Best of the Fest" at Big Pine Comedy Festival and is a regular feature at Zanies and Laugh Factory: Chicago. The host and producer of Chicago Underground Comedy has opened for the likes of Beth Stelling, Randy Feltface, and Chrissy Chlapecka, and is a former Features Contributor for The Onion.

Featuring music and stand-up by: Jamie Shriner, The Queeny Bitch, Olivia Witt, Will Santino, Samara Suomi

Hosted by: Josh Glen

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts 7:00PM

Tickets are $15 online or in cash at the door. No extra fees. SPECIAL DISCOUNTS: $10 cash dressed in the style of Barbie or “beach”; $5 cash with a student ID

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.