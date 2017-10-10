Ticky Tacky Tiki

6-9 pm: Cocktail Week kicks off with an homage to that venerable cocktail standard: Tiki Tuesday. Join Lucille bar manager Preston Brown and sidekick Curtis Hillman as they ferry you to warm beaches and clear blue waters through their exotic libations featuring Plantation rums. Get in that vacation state of mind as chef David Oliver extends your journey through dim sum and pizza. Yes, you want that. All of it. Mystery. Intrigue. Exotica. Is that a dolphin in your daiquiri? Maybe, but either way, this is your invitation to escape.