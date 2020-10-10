ONLINE: Tierra, Arte y Cultura en Wisconsin

press release: Latino artists come together to present a two day virtual celebration of the arts! We hope to awaken your creative self through music, art, dancing, poetry and cooking. Tune in to our virtual showcase starting on Saturday, Oct. 10 - Sunday Oct. 11. Join live on Wisconsin Mujer's Facebook page or on our YouTube Channel.

Vaya la pagina de Wisconsin Mujer en Facebook el 10 al 11 de octubre para una exhibición de arte virtual de dos días que celebra a 20 artistas, muralistas, poetas, artistas textiles, pintores, cantantes, bailarines, artes culinarias y los bailarines que nos dan la singularidad de la cultura latina.

"I believe that creative expression empowers people and it can make a powerful contribution in their healing process," says Veronica Figueroa, muralist and Dane Arts Mural Arts executive director.

With great pride, Wisconsin Mujer, a multimedia social engagement company, brings you another exclusive curated event with sections for kids, adults, Spanish speakers, and cooking enthusiasts. In the diaspora of so many titles, there is one label that unites us: Artist! Viva El Arte! Vivan los/las Artistas! We bring you these twenty Latinx, Latino/a, Chicana/o, Hispanic, Centro American, Caribbean, and South American Artists.

Evelyn Galindo (Painter/pintor), Angelica Contreras (Painter), Richie Morales (Muralist and painter), Rodrigio Carpia (Painter, muralist, and creator), Shadyra Kilfoy Flores (Muralist), Veronica Figueroa (Graphic designer, fine artist and muralist), Araceli Contreras (Visual artist digital/artista digital), Jessica Pankratz (Painter/pintora), Araceli Esparza (poet), Angie Trudell Vasquez (poet/poeta), Sirena Flores (Muralist and Activist and Influencer), Maria Amalia Wood (Visual and Textile artist), Estrella B. Chavez Galvan (Latina Cook, Cocinera Latina), Sujhey Beisser, (Personal Chef, Cocinera), Yosli (Illustrator, ilustradora), Ballet Folklorico de Maria Diaz, Golpe Tierra (Musical band), Natalia Hilder (Dancer), Francis Medrano (Dancer), Angela Puerta (Musician, singer), and Julieta Alvarez (Photographer).

Our company is dedicated to curating ideas and conversation. We cultivate actions by highlighting the needs of our community by encouraging people to donate to three grassroots agencies, and by connecting hearts through our virtual live events that are broadcast on YouTube and Wisconsin Mujer’s FaceBook.

Schedule:

Saturday:

10 AM Ballet Folklorico de Maria Diaz, traditional Mexican Aztec Dancers will do a Day of the Dead dance

11 AM Artists talk in Spanish: Evelyn Galindo (painter), Angelica Contreras (painter), Richie Morales (muralist and painter), Rodrigo Carpia (painter, muralist, and creator). “Collectivo Synapsis”

2 PM Artist talk in English: (Visual) Shadyra Kilfoy Flores (Muralist), Veronica Figueroa (Painter and muralist), Araceli Contreras (visual artist digital), Julieta Alvarez (photographer), and Jessica Pankratz (painter).

6 PM Golpe Tierra bases its sound on the philosophy that, when we come together in music and dance to “beat the earth,” we are truly celebrating the act of community.

8 PM Natalia Hildner draws from her indigenous Andean roots and years of travel to India as a dancer, activist, and teacher to now focus on fighting rape culture through education.

10 PM LatinX Techno Set with “Q”

Sunday:

10:00 AM (Yosi y Dulce talk about their movement and why and how it worked) Mom and kid did art on FB to raise monies for the household). Spanish.

11 AM Music Makers (Latino kids performance)

2 PM Art and the intersections of our Lives (Artist talk in English): Araceli Esparza, Angie Trudell Vasquez (poet), Sirena Flores (Muralist and Activist and Influencer) Maria Amalia (visual and Textile artist)

5 PM Cocineras Latinas y La Comida como Arte Visual (Artist talk in Spanish): Moderator: Beatriz Aguilar (Edgewood College); Estrella B. Chavez Galvan (Cocineras Latinas y La Comida como Arte Visual), Sujhey Beisser (Cocineras), and Leslie Serrano (Cocinera).

7 PM Francis Medrano Dancer

8 PM Angela Puerta, Araceli Esparza y invitados (final performance and discussion)